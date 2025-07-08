John Cameron Mitchell: Live in London
Two-time Tony Award winner John Cameron Mitchell takes the West End stage for the first time — and for one night only. On Tuesday 8 July, join him at the Adelphi Theatre for a bold, unfiltered celebration of music, memory, and the legacy of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.
About John Cameron Mitchell: Live in London
Marking 25 years since the London premiere of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Mitchell returns with a powerful one-night-only performance that revisits the show that redefined theatre — and the journey since.
Joined by longtime collaborators Justin Craig (Stereophonic) and Shannon Conley (former lead singer of Lez Zeppelin), Mitchell will perform iconic Hedwig anthems, selections from past and upcoming projects, and highlights from his acclaimed David Bowie tribute, Queen Bitch.
This is more than a concert — it’s an intimate reflection on identity, transformation, and a career that has challenged convention at every turn.
It's worth the applause
- Mitchell is a two-time Tony Award winner, he picked up a Special Tony Award for Hedwig and the Angry Inch in 2015.
- Creator, star, and director of the cult film adaptation of Hedwig. Mitchell was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance and won Best Director at Sundance.
- Co-creator of Anthem: Homunculus, a pioneering podcast musical featuring Broadway titans Glenn Close and Patti LuPone.