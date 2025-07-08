John Cameron Mitchell: Live in London

Two-time Tony Award winner John Cameron Mitchell takes the West End stage for the first time — and for one night only. On Tuesday 8 July, join him at the Adelphi Theatre for a bold, unfiltered celebration of music, memory, and the legacy of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

About John Cameron Mitchell: Live in London

Marking 25 years since the London premiere of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Mitchell returns with a powerful one-night-only performance that revisits the show that redefined theatre — and the journey since.

Joined by longtime collaborators Justin Craig (Stereophonic) and Shannon Conley (former lead singer of Lez Zeppelin), Mitchell will perform iconic Hedwig anthems, selections from past and upcoming projects, and highlights from his acclaimed David Bowie tribute, Queen Bitch.

This is more than a concert — it’s an intimate reflection on identity, transformation, and a career that has challenged convention at every turn.

