Roll up, roll up. . . a scintillating night out of sparkling entertainment awaits you at the Adelphi Theatre, as the UK's longest-running burlesque show makes its much anticipated West End premiere! Book your tickets to An Evening of Burlesque today.

What is An Evening of Burlesque about?

Filled with artistic spectacle that has enraptured audiences for centuries, this sensational variety show brings together a bounty of beautiful stars for an unrivaled variety show for the 21st Century!

Join the celebrated cast for a good old-fashioned night out as they bring you the ultimate variety show, blending stylish cabaret, comedy, music, circus, and burlesque to light up all your senses.

With world-class entertainers and stars of the stage and screen – prepare for an extravaganza of glitz and glamour! Expect fun, feathers, and fabulous costumes as An Evening of Burlesque showcases the finest selection of specialty artistes, cabaret and circus stars, comedians, and champagne showgirls! It’s the perfect night for everyone.

