Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Alex Newell Tickets at the Cadogan Hall, London

    Alex Newell

    Tony Award Winner, Alex Newell takes the stage for their first-ever solo concert in London at the Cadogan Hall!

    Important information

    Running time
    To be confirmed
    Performance dates
    Sun 1 September 2024

    Next Available Performances of Alex Newell

    TODAY is 6th February 2024

    September 2024

    Tags:

    ConcertsConcerts TicketsOne-off TicketsStar Power TicketsLimited Run TicketsLGBTQ+ Interest Tickets

    We use cookies