Alex Newell at Cadogan Hall Tickets

This autumn, Tony Award Winner, Alex Newell, will be performing on stage at Cadogan Hall for their first-ever solo concert in London. Don't miss this amazing night of music and entertainment. Book your tickets for this truly remarkable concert today.

About Alex Newell

Alex Newell first gained popularity after their appearance in Fox's hit TV series, Glee, where they played the role of Wade "Unique" Adams, a transgender student. This portrayal had a significant impact on the representation of transgender people on mainstream television. By initiating dialogues and breaking down barriers, Alex Newell has emerged as a powerful advocate in the fight for equality and remains a prominent figure in this quest.

Alex Newell, who made their Broadway debut in the Tony-Award-winning revival of Once On This Island, won a Tony Award for their performance as Lulu in "Shucked". They made history by becoming the first non-binary identifying actor to win a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor.

Alex Newell’s other television credits include Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, along with the Emmy-nominated Christmas special on Roku, as well as Our Kind of People, and Fox’s Empire.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

• While part of the cast of Once On This Island, Alex earned a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. • For their role in Shucked, Alex Newell won a Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and a Tony Award.