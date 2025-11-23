Abdelwahab London tickets

Playing at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane for one night only, join award-winning soprano Fatma Said and world-renowned conductor, Nader Abbassi, for a night of music and celebration. Book your official Abdelwahab tickets today!

About Abdelwahab

A vibrant symphonic show celebrating the legendary music of Mohamed Abdelwahab, the father of modern Arabic song. Featuring the stunning soprano Fatma Said alongside the masterful conductor Nader Abbassi, the performance blends orchestral richness with Abdelwahab’s iconic melodies - offering a contemporary reimagining that honors both the tradition and innovation of Arabic musical heritage.

Revered as the “father of modern Arabic music,” Abdelwahab’s compositions bridged classical Arabic tradition with 20th-century orchestral and popular styles, profoundly influencing generations of musicians.

Fatmas Said was named BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist in 2016 and OPUS Klassik Young Artist in 2021; Said won BBC Music Magazine’s 2021 Vocal Award for her debut album El Nour.

Nader Abbassi is the founder and conductor of the United Philharmonic Orchestra, renowned for leading globally broadcast events like Egypt’s Pharaohs’ Golden Parade and the reopening of Luxor’s Avenue of the Sphinxes in 2021.

Abdelwahab cast