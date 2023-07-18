Tickets are now available now for 80’s Live!

You may have heard of Throwback Thursday, now it’s time for the ultimate throwback decade - 80's Live! Relive one of the most iconic decades in music, with 80’s Live at the Adelphi Theatre for one night only this July. Book Your tickets today!

About 80’s Live

You’ve made it through the wilderness, somehow, you’ve made it through, and now we’re never gonna give you up!

Blending pop and soft rock, 80’s Live includes hits such as Girls Just Wanna have fun, Edge of Heaven, Tainted Love, Love Shack, Living on a Prayer, The Final Countdown, Don’t You Want Me Baby, Relax, Never Gonna Give You Up, It’s Raining Men, Rio and the list goes on.

With a sensational cast and live band, this is just what the doctor ordered.

80’s Live tickets are available now!

Don't miss out on the ultimate celebration of one of the most iconic decades in music. Book your tickets for 80’s Live today!