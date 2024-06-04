YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan London tickets

Playing for a strictly limited run at Sadler’s Wells, celebrate **YAMATO’**s 30th anniversary with their explosive new show YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan. They never miss a beat, and you shouldn’t miss them. Book your tickets now!

What is YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan about?

Remarkable athleticism, high energy spectacle and drums that explode with energy, YAMATO continue to challenge the boundaries of what it can be.

Passion meets tradition in a show which drums up the spirit of Japan, as the drummers of YAMATO push themselves to their absolute limits. Taiko drumming is a centuries-old tradition in Japanese culture, but YAMATO’s energetic and fearless interpretation thrusts it firmly into the 21st century. The non-stop night of music will leave you breathless.

Facts and critical acclaim

YAMATO have exhibited in over 54 different countries and regions. Reaching over 8 million people over the course of their 4,500 performances.

They’ve received a host of 5-star reviews, with The Independent calling them ‘Energetic, noisy, varied and exhilarating’ with The Scotsman agreeing, stating the show is ‘pure energy meets spiritual high’.

Please be aware

This production features loud drumming and haze effects.