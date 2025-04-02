Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Offer Wake Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    Wake

    Glitter, beats and banging tunes – this Irish Wake is the ultimate celebration of life.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    1 hour and 35 mins (no interval)
    Performance dates
    2 - 5 April 2025

    Offer Wake Ticket Offer Details

    Valid Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday performances 2-5 April 2025. Book by 14 April 2025.

    Next Available Performances of Wake

    TODAY is 19th March 2025

    April 2025

    Tags:

    DanceHot TicketsLimited Run TicketsLGBTQ+ Interest TicketsDance Tickets

    We use cookies