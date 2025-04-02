Wake London tickets

Glitter, beats, and electrifying tunes—this Irish WAKE is the ultimate celebration of life.

Originally an ancient funeral rite, the Irish wake symbolizes transformation, marking the shift from one realm to another. It celebrates change—like a caterpillar becoming a butterfly—and serves as a timeless reminder to live life to the fullest.

Step into WAKE, an electrifying Irish variety show that remixes traditions into a high-energy, heart-pounding celebration of life and connection.

Behind The Curtain

Dive into the wild world of WAKE, where customs collide with club anthems, creating a euphoric atmosphere. Experience aerial artistry, tap, cabaret, slam poetry, pole dancing, and more.

Acclaimed Irish theatre company THISISPOPBABY invites you to a spectacle that blends the spirit of an epic trad session with the energy of a stadium concert. After two sold-out, award-winning runs in Dublin, WAKE makes its UK debut at the Peacock Theatre.

Get ready for joy, connection, release…and plenty of glitter.

Worth The Applause

This Is Pop Baby have been creating exhilarating diverse pieces of art and theatre for over seventeen years.

Their shows have played to over 450,000 people globally.

Critically acclaimed Wake played to over 14,000 people in The National Stadium in Dublin in March 2024.

Please Bear In Mind

Wake is recommended for ages 12+, contains strong language and partial nudity.

Wake Cast