TUTU is back by popular demand! Playing a strictly limited run at the Peacock, book your official tickets to this family-friendly, gender norm-defying dance extravaganza today!

About TUTU

Join TUTU on a laugh-out-loud journey where world-class dance meets outrageous parody. Six all-male dancers, dressed in everything from ducks to divas, deliver a dazzling celebration of ballet’s beauty and absurdity.

With over 40 characters, inventive choreography, and a cheeky twist on the traditional tutu, this high-energy show spins from hip-hop Swan Lake to slapstick Dirty Dancing. This joyful, irreverent tribute choreographed by Philippe Lafeuille, shatters stereotypes and makes dance fun for everyone.

It’s worth the applause

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “A silly, wonderful, life-affirming show that takes the serious world of dance and turns it on its head.” - Everything Theatre.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Hugely entertaining and hilarious.” - Broadway Baby.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Utterly mesmerising… a routine that says right from the start – you’re here to have a good time.” - The Scotsman.

Please bear in mind

This production contains partial nudity.