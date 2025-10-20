TUTU London tickets
TUTU is back by popular demand! Playing a strictly limited run at the Peacock, book your official tickets to this family-friendly, gender norm-defying dance extravaganza today!
About TUTU
Join TUTU on a laugh-out-loud journey where world-class dance meets outrageous parody. Six all-male dancers, dressed in everything from ducks to divas, deliver a dazzling celebration of ballet’s beauty and absurdity.
With over 40 characters, inventive choreography, and a cheeky twist on the traditional tutu, this high-energy show spins from hip-hop Swan Lake to slapstick Dirty Dancing. This joyful, irreverent tribute choreographed by Philippe Lafeuille, shatters stereotypes and makes dance fun for everyone.
It’s worth the applause
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “A silly, wonderful, life-affirming show that takes the serious world of dance and turns it on its head.” - Everything Theatre.
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Hugely entertaining and hilarious.” - Broadway Baby.
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Utterly mesmerising… a routine that says right from the start – you’re here to have a good time.” - The Scotsman.
Please bear in mind
This production contains partial nudity.