Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Yellow Wallpaper Tickets at the The Coronet Theatre, London

    The Yellow Wallpaper

    A radical new staging of Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s hugely influential novella.

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    21 September – 7 October 2023

    Next Available Performances of The Yellow Wallpaper

    TODAY is 15th September 2023

    September 2023 October 2023

    Tags:

    DanceHistory TicketsLimited Run Tickets

    We use cookies