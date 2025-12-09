The Nutcracker London tickets

This Christmas, Olivier Award-winning theatre company Little Bulb (CBeebie’s Christmas Panto) invites you to experience an audacious reimagining of The Nutcracker as a fun-filled, magical, musical quest… with not a tutu in sight! Book your official tickets to The Nutcracker at St. Martin's Theatre today!

About The Nutcracker

When two bickering siblings receive a mysterious Nutcracker from their fabulously eccentric aunt on Christmas Eve, they’re whisked away on a wild adventure into ‘The Mousey Realm’. Can they work together to defeat the villainous, many-headed Mouse King before he destroys Christmas? Get ready for a festive showdown like no other!

Packed with laugh-out-loud comedy, toe-tapping festive tunes, and ingenious cardboard creations, this joyously silly reimagining of The Nutcracker bursts with colour, chaos, and Christmas cheer. Expect cheeky musical mice, larger-than-life characters, and a sleigh-full of feelgood fun for the whole family — with just the right amount of cheese.

It’s worth the applause