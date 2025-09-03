Copenhagen Collective The Genesis London tickets

The Genesis is a high-energy contemporary circus featuring 17 world-class acrobats from across the globe. Fresh from their European tour, and playing a strictly limited run at the Peacock Theatre, book official tickets today.

About The Genesis

Experience The Genesis, a breathtaking fusion of jaw-dropping acrobatics and emotionally rich storytelling that mirrors today’s world, where individuality shines but true power is found in unity.

Set to an original soundscape blending classical violin, piano, and acoustic instrumentation with soulful vocals and spoken word, The Genesis draws from jazz, rhythm and blues, and even club beats to create an immersive and unforgettable atmosphere.

Featuring powerful female bases and gravity-defying male flyers, this boundary-breaking production redefines expectations and celebrates diversity in every form; body, background, and artistic expression.