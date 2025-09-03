Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Genesis Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    The Genesis

    This is circus like you’ve never seen before

    Important information

    Running time
    1hr
    Performance dates
    3 - 6 September 2025

    Next Available Performances of The Genesis

    TODAY is 10th July 2025

    September 2025

    Tags:

    Dance

    We use cookies