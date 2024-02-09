Menu
    T.H.E Dance Company: Rethinking Co-Existence Tickets at the The Coronet Theatre, London

    T.H.E Dance Company: Rethinking Co-Existence

    A triple bill by Kuik Swee Boon, Kim Jae Duk and The Human Expression Dance Company

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    1hr 40 mins (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    9 February 2024 - 10 February 2024

