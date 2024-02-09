Rethinking Co-Existence London Tickets

Making their highly anticipated return to The Coronet Theatre after their sold out 2022 run, T.H.E Dance Company presents Rethinking Co-Existence, a triple bill of UK premieres. Present, Pure and Un-form all investigate existence, the complexities and tensions of social interactions in pulse-pounding, electric, dance. Playing for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to see Singapore’s most seminal dance company’s. Book your tickets now.

What is Rethinking Co-Existence about?

Present

Two people are locked in a physical dialogue that discusses existence and being. One looks for reasons, the other seeks value. How far will this discussion take them and what is their relationship?

A highly physical, music‐driven signature, conceived with the original cast over 14 intensive days of creation. Jae Duk ’s existential exploration is nuanced with undertones of dark humour that heighten the urgency of his artistic investigation.

Pure

Driven by the perpetual cycle of tension and compromise that accompany every form of social interaction. Inspired by the existential adage, l’existence précède l’essence (existence precedes essence), this stunning duet examines the complexities of living together as both a unit of family and society.

Un-Form

One of Kuik Swee Boon’s most intimate and revealing works, Un-form began as personal, burning questions concerning the validity and value of his role as an artist to his own existence, and within the context of society. Devising solos as a response, the dance artists delve deep into their memories and experiences, inviting audiences to embark on the same journey of self-contemplation.

Facts and critical acclaim

Singapore’s most seminal contemporary dance companies, T.H.E has performed at a variety of prestigious international festivals, including the Singapore Arts Festival, Esplanade’s da:ns festival and Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts

T.H.E have actively initiated numerous platforms to engage young artists and the wider public. The company founded the cont·act Contemporary Dance Festival, Singapore’s first annual contemporary dance festival to showcase local and international artists.

Rethinking Co-Existence London cast

Present

Billy Keohavong;

Klievert Mendoza

Pure

Billy Keohavong

Chang En

Un-form

Fiona Thing

Klievert Mendoza

Haruka Leilani Chan

Rethinking Co-Existence London creatives