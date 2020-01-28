Menu
    The Ballet Icons Gala Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    The Ballet Icons Gala

    World class dancers from the best companies in a yearly one-night-only gala performance!

    3 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2 hours 30 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    19 February 2023

    The Ballet Icons Gala Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (3 customer reviews)

    Pauline

    28 January 20

    Superb quality of dance. Slightly restless audience though!!

    MARINA BALTRUSIENE

    28 January 20

    Thenks, very very nice

    February 2023

