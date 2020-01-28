Tickets for the Ballet Icons Gala available one night only!

For more than a decade the Ballet Icons Gala in London has been organised by Ensemble Productions. The notable programme pays homage to the acclaimed classical and contemporary choreography that have held the hearts of ballet lovers around the world for hundreds of years.

Do not miss your chance to see The Ballet Icons Gala 2023

This year's Gala once again promises to be highly anticipated by lovers of ballet. The Gala is set to feature a captivating blend of well-known classics, new works and even UK and World premeieres.

The programme will be accompanied by the English National Ballet Philharmonic orchestra and performed by leading dancers from the principals of the Royal Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, English National Ballet, Vienna State Ballet, Bavarian State Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, Berlin State Ballet, Les Ballets de Monte Carlo, New City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, and Boston Ballet. This event promises to be unforgettable, setting new standards in the ballet experience!

Limited Ballet Icons Gala 2023 tickets are available! now

Ballet lovers have marked their calendars for this event and it is just around the corner. Treat yourself to a celebration of the best that the ballet world has to offer. Book tickets to the Ballet Icons Gala today!