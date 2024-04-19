Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Taiwan Festival: Hung Dance - Birdy Tickets at the The Coronet Theatre, London

    Taiwan Festival: Hung Dance - Birdy

    A delicate duet blending the movement of the human body and the flutter of birds

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    50 mins. (no interval)
    Performance dates
    19 April 2024 - 20 April 2024

    Next Available Performances of Taiwan Festival: Hung Dance - Birdy

    TODAY is 29th January 2024

    April 2024

    Tags:

    DanceContemporary TicketsLimited Run TicketsDance Tickets

    We use cookies