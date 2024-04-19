Birdy London Tickets

A delicate duet which blends the movement of the human body and the flutter of birds, Taiwanese contemporary dance company Hung Dance present the UK premiere of Birdy. Playing for a strictly limited run at The Coronet Theatre as part of their Taiwan Festival, don’t miss your chance to see this breathtaking piece. Book your tickets now!

What is Birdy about?

We often feel trapped in a cage we’ve built for ourselves out of our morals, beliefs, ideals, and responsibilities, telling ourselves that we can’t always follow our hearts desires. Birdy explores the struggle to free ourselves from our cages and the desire to accomplish dreams.

Combining the flutter of birds, traditional Chinese opera and contemporary dance, the Hung Dance company create a truly memorable performance. Journeying with our protagonist, we watch as she moves through space, showing the struggles, determination, and battles within.

Facts and Critical Acclaim