Second Body London Tickets

As part of The Coronet Theatre’s Taiwan Festival, Anarchy Dance Theatre make their UK debut with Second Body. An immersive audio-visual experience, the piece blends 360º full body-length projection and dance to create an unforgettable visual experience. Playing for a strictly limited two-night run, don’t miss your chance to see this beautiful, award-winning piece. Book your tickets today.

What is Second Body about?

Combining projection and performance, Second Body utilises technology to interrogate the boundaries of dance and immerse audiences in a striking visual experience.

The critically acclaimed piece opens by establishing the presence of a human body, which becomes fully functional and starts to change and be changed by the environment surrounding it. A 360º full body-length projection then creates a non-natural second body, creating distinct movement that forces the first to learn and adapt to its presence.

Facts and critical acclaim

Anarchy Dance Theatre were named one of the dance companies of the year by the German dance magazine Tanz.

The company’s 2019 production The Eternal Straight Line was nominated for the 18th annual Taishin Arts Award.

Second Body made its world premiere in Taiwan and has been performing to sold-out audiences across the world since. Most recently at the Chroniques – Biennale of Digital Imagination in France.

Second Body London creatives