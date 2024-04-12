Second Body London Tickets
As part of The Coronet Theatre’s Taiwan Festival, Anarchy Dance Theatre make their UK debut with Second Body. An immersive audio-visual experience, the piece blends 360º full body-length projection and dance to create an unforgettable visual experience. Playing for a strictly limited two-night run, don’t miss your chance to see this beautiful, award-winning piece. Book your tickets today.
What is Second Body about?
Combining projection and performance, Second Body utilises technology to interrogate the boundaries of dance and immerse audiences in a striking visual experience.
The critically acclaimed piece opens by establishing the presence of a human body, which becomes fully functional and starts to change and be changed by the environment surrounding it. A 360º full body-length projection then creates a non-natural second body, creating distinct movement that forces the first to learn and adapt to its presence.
Facts and critical acclaim
- Anarchy Dance Theatre were named one of the dance companies of the year by the German dance magazine Tanz.
- The company’s 2019 production The Eternal Straight Line was nominated for the 18th annual Taishin Arts Award.
- Second Body made its world premiere in Taiwan and has been performing to sold-out audiences across the world since. Most recently at the Chroniques – Biennale of Digital Imagination in France.
Second Body London creatives
- Artistic Director - Chieh-hua Hsieh
- Choreography - Chieh-Hua Hsieh
- Software Development/Visual Design - Ultra Combos
- Sound Design - Yannick Dauby, Ultra Combos
- Lighting Design - We Do Group
- Custom Design - Yu-Teh Yang