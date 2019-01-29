Tickets for Swan Lake at London Coliseum are available now!

One of the world’s most popular ballets and a holiday tradition for many, Swan Lake returns to the London Coliseum this holiday season. This extremely limited run of the timeless classic ballet features some of the most iconic ballet moments of all time. Book your Swan Lake tickets at London Coliseum now, whilst availability lasts.

English National Ballet’s Swan Lake returns for Christmas 2023 in London

The evocative English National Ballet production of Swan Lake is beloved not only for the quality of its dancing but also for the extraordinary costumes, magnificent sets and transcendent music. The vignette of a line of ballerinas wearing white tutus moving in perfect time is one that will thrill a first-time ballet goer or veteran alike.

The iconic score tells the story of the beautiful Odette, who is cursed by the evil sorcerer Rothbart. Because of the curse, she must live her days as a swan, her true form only revealed on the banks of a magical lake of tears in the moonlight. A chance encounter with the disillusioned Prince Siegfried might be the key to breaking the curse. But is it possible his love will be strong and true enough to break the spell?

This timeless ballet is set to the stunning music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The English National Ballet’s production of Swan Lake at the London Coliseum will feature choreography from Derek Deane, after Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, with additional choreography from Frederick Ashton. The production features design by Peter Farmer with lighting by Howard Harrison.

Celebrate the holidays with Swan Lake tickets

Tickets to ENB’s Swan Lake at London Coliseum are the perfect way for the whole family to bring the holiday season to the end. This iconic ballet is a staple of the festive season and is perfect for young and old. Swan Lake has an extremely limited Christmas 2023 run, so be sure to secure your tickets early to avoid disappointment.