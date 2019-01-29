Menu
    Swan Lake Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    Swan Lake

    See the famed English National Ballet production of the timeless ballet classic this winter.

    140 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2 hr 50 min
    Performance dates
    12 - 21 January 2023

    Swan Lake Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (140 customer reviews)

    Erssie

    29 January 19

    The performance was beautiful and riveting. However, the seats at the Coliseum in the dress circle are not cheap but whilst having an excellent view were very uncomfortable and sloped sideways and with poor mobility and pain issues, I couldn't book this venue again although I'd love to see the ENB again.

    Heather

    24 January 19

    Took my ballet-dancing Mexican great niece who was entranced throughout. A great evening out for both of us.

    January 2023

