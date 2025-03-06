Scottish Ballet - Twice-Born Tickets

Created by Olivier Award-winning choreographer and renowned dance, **Dickson Mbi**, Twice-Born is a pioneering commission by **Scottish Ballet**. Known for seamlessly blending hip-hop’s physicality with the fluidity of contemporary dance, Mbi has gained international acclaim for his emotionally powerful and technically masterful work.

About Scottish Ballet - Twice-Born

Inspired by ancient parables, Mbi weaves a powerful tale of sacrifice and rebirth in a mystical world. He also composed the evocative score, brought to life by renowned musicians like soprano **Lucy Crowe** and percussionist **Beibei Wang**. With a dynamic ensemble performing in perfect harmony, *Twice-Born* delivers a mesmerizing and unforgettable spectacle.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Twice-Born has been met with critical acclaim, with critics calling it a “jaw dropping…sheer spectacle” (The Stage), the show was praised for its “wit and precision” as well as its “stirring drama” (The Scotsman).

In 2023, Dickson Mbi was honored with the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Dance for his work Enowate, which he both choreographed and co-composed.

Scottish Ballet’s Artistic Director Christopher Hampson says, “Dickson has inspired and collaborated with our dancers to craft a piece that is deeply personal and universally powerful”.

Scottish Ballet - Twice-Born Creatives