Scottish Ballet - Twice-Born Tickets
Created by Olivier Award-winning choreographer and renowned dance, **Dickson Mbi**, Twice-Born is a pioneering commission by **Scottish Ballet**. Known for seamlessly blending hip-hop’s physicality with the fluidity of contemporary dance, Mbi has gained international acclaim for his emotionally powerful and technically masterful work.
About Scottish Ballet - Twice-Born
Inspired by ancient parables, Mbi weaves a powerful tale of sacrifice and rebirth in a mystical world. He also composed the evocative score, brought to life by renowned musicians like soprano **Lucy Crowe** and percussionist **Beibei Wang**. With a dynamic ensemble performing in perfect harmony, *Twice-Born* delivers a mesmerizing and unforgettable spectacle.
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- Twice-Born has been met with critical acclaim, with critics calling it a “jaw dropping…sheer spectacle” (The Stage), the show was praised for its “wit and precision” as well as its “stirring drama” (The Scotsman).
- In 2023, Dickson Mbi was honored with the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Dance for his work Enowate, which he both choreographed and co-composed.
- Scottish Ballet’s Artistic Director Christopher Hampson says, “Dickson has inspired and collaborated with our dancers to craft a piece that is deeply personal and universally powerful”.
Scottish Ballet - Twice-Born Creatives
- Direction, Concept and Choreography – Dickson Mbi
- Original Music – Dickson Mbi
- Set Designer – Ruby Law
- Costume Designer – Debby Duru
- Lighting Design – Jessica Hung Han Yun
- Rehearsal Assistant – Kenny Ho
- Music – Rina Ketty, Michel Le Grand, Jack Constanzo, Monna Bell, María Teresa Lara – Toña La Nega & Los Panchos