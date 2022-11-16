Tickets for _ Saregama - Disco Dancer_ are available now!

Prepare to travel back to 1980s India in this stage adaptation of Bollywood’s legendary film Disco Dancer, which showcases how the disco genre took India by storm in 80s. Disco Dancer tickets are available now for a strictly limited run at Sadler’s Wells theatre!

About _ Saregama - Disco Dancer_

Disco Dancer (1982) was the first Indian film to enter the ‘100 Crore Club’, a designated group for films that have grossed 1 billion Indian Rupees or more. The movie, directed by B. Subhash and starring Mithun Chakraborty, containes legendary music by Bappi Lahiri, which has inspired this reimagined stage production. Songs such as ‘I Am a Disco Dancer’, ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ and ‘Koi Yahan Nache Nache’ and many more came to define the Indian Disco Era.

The story of Saregama - Disco Dancer

Disco Dancer follows the electric love story of Jimmy and Kim alongside Jimmys’ grief in the face of disaster. When Jimmy’s mother becomes the victim of a tragic conspiracy, he strives to turn it all around - but will he become the figure he has always wanted to be?

Prepare to dance the night away as you marvel at stunning choreography set to the beat of disco, jazz and hip-hop. Laugh out loud at the witty dialogues and comical genius of the stand-up comic narrator, Shazia Mirza.

The cast and creatives of _ Saregama -Disco Dancer_

Disco Dancers stars Arjun Tanwar, Salonie Khanna, Tia Kar, Varun Tewari, Dipeesh Kashyap and many others. Written by Nicholas Bernard, Irfan, Ali Haji, Khush Mullick and Veer Panchal, Disco Dancer is adapted from the original script by Dr Rahi Masoom Reza and Deepak Balraj Vij. Direction and Choreography are handled by Rajiv Goswami, with hit songs reworked by Salim-Sulaiman.

Tickets for Disco Dancer are available now

For an unforgettable evening of live 80s Indian disco book tickets for Disco Dancer today!