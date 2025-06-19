Rogers & Hammerstein’s Dream Ballets: A Triple Bill Tickets

Choreographed by Julia Cheng (Allegro), Shelley Maxwell (Oklahoma!), & Kate Prince (Carousel), Rogers & Hammerstein’s Dream Ballets is coming to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. Don’t miss out on experiencing dream ballets in a stunning production. Book your tickets today.

About Rogers & Hammerstein’s Dream Ballets: A Triple Bill

This enchanting show is brought to life as three of the UK’s top choreographers reinterpret Rodgers & Hammerstein’s dream ballets in a magnificent open-air production at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. The unique trio is accompanied live on stage by the 26-piece orchestra of the Sinfonia Smith Square. The orchestra will be performing Rodgers & Hammerstein’s iconic scores. This combination brings to life a timeless celebration of dance and music.

Award-winning dance creator Julia Cheng (Fiddler On The Roof) choreographs the scarcely performed Allegro, while Shelley Maxwell (Get Up, Stand Up!) reinterprets the dream ballet from Oklahoma! Kate Prince (Message in a Bottle, ZooNation) brings a fresh perspective to Carousel—all with longer new musical arrangements by Tony Award winner Simon Hale (Girl from the North Country).

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Rogers & Hammerstein’s Dream Ballets: A Triple Bill is led by critically acclaimed choreographers who have been Olivier Award nominated and won numerous awards, such as Best Choreographer at the Black British Theatre Awards and winner of Stage Debut Awards.

Rogers & Hammerstein’s Dream Ballets: A Triple Bill Creatives