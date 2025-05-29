Onegin London tickets

60 years after its creation, Onegin’s exploration of unrequited affection, impulsive choices and bitter regret still breaks hearts today. Playing a strictly limited run at the Royal Ballet and Opera House, book your official tickets now.

About Onegin

John Cranko’s thrilling choreography and Tchaikovsky’s soaring music transforms Pushkin’s classic love story into a lavish ballet.

When the bookish Tatiana meets Eugene Onegin, she is immediately besotted. Enigmatic and refined, he seems like a hero from one of her novels. Onegin rejects her, seeing only a naive country girl.

Will a meeting at a ball many years later offer another chance at love?

It’s worth the applause!

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - The Financial Times

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - The Observer

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - The Times

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Bachtrack

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Sunday Express

Onegin creatives