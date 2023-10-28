Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Nutcracker Tickets at the The Tuff Nut Jazz Club, London

    Nutcracker

    An immersive reimagining of the festive classic at the Royal Festival Hall

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 12+
    Running time
    1 hour 15 mins
    Performance dates
    28 Oct 2023 –⁠ 6 Jan 2024
    Special notice

    ** Nutcracker is British Sign Language interpreted (BSL). BSL is incorporated into the show by members of the company.**

    Access
    Nutcracker is British Sign Language interpreted (BSL). BSL is incorporated into the show by members of the company. Audio Description is available during the performances on Sun 19 Nov at 2pm and Wed 20 Dec at 7.30pm. A Sensory Adapted performance takes place on Sun 26 Nov at 2pm, preceded by a Touch Tour, which begins at 1pm.

    Next Available Performances of Nutcracker

    TODAY is 11th October 2023

    October 2023 November 2023 December 2023 January 2024

    Tags:

    DanceChristmas TicketsClassics TicketsDance Tickets

    We use cookies