Nutcracker Royal Festival Hall Tickets

Dive head-on into a glittering wonderland with this playful reimagining of the festive classic Nutcracker. Join us in a sultry pop-up jazz club under the Royal Festival Hall and take a seat within touching distance of the action. Wild-spirited, mischievous and a lot of fun this reinvention of Nutcracker is for anyone who wants to live life in full technicolour.

The story unfolds on Christmas Eve when a young girl named Clara receives a magical Nutcracker doll as a gift from her godfather. Later that night, as Clara falls asleep, she is transported into a fantastical world filled with dancing snowflakes, toy soldiers, and fairy-tale characters. Together with the Nutcracker Prince, Clara embarks on a quest to defeat the Mouse King and rescue the Sugar Plum Fairy, the ruler of the Land of Sweets.

The McOnie Company’s Nutcracker is a thrilling reinvention of the timeless holiday classic. From your arrival at London’s hottest new pop-up venue to the sultry reimagining of Tchaikovsky’s world-famous score, everything familiar pulses with a new rhythm. Nutcracker London tickets are sure to go as fast as sweets, so book yours today!

Nutcracker Reimagined

The Nutcracker, composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1892, is a two-act classical ballet set adapted from E. T. A. Hoffmann's 1816 short story, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King. The original choreography was created by Marius Petipa.

Since the late 1960s, The Nutcracker has been performed by numerous ballet companies, particularly in North America, where it plays a significant role in generating around 40% of annual ticket revenues for major American ballet companies. The ballet's enchanting score has also been featured in various film adaptations of Hoffmann's story.

The Tuff Nutt Jazz Club at the Southbank Centre, is a newly transformed music and performance space, putting audiences at the centre of one of the coolest jazz clubs in town. Familiar melodies reinterpreted by a swinging onstage jazz band, fill the air and audiences are at the centre of the action, as dancers move in and amongst the cabaret-style seating to bring the storytelling and wild-spirited adventure of the Nutcracker to life.

Did You Know

The original story of The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, penned by E.T.A. Hoffmann, was significantly darker and filled with violence compared to the ballet production commonly enjoyed today.

Peter Tchaikovsky, also composed the music for Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake.

The story is over 200 years old.

In Germany, nutcrackers are thought to bring good fortune and are frequently given as Christmas gifts to children.

The name Clara has changed many times, she’s been known as Marichen, Maria and Masha.

While The Nutcracker initially premiered in the United States in 1944 with the San Francisco Ballet, it didn't achieve widespread popularity until a decade later when George Balanchine's version was introduced. By the 1960s, the ballet had become an essential part of the holiday season across the country.

Please Bear In Mind

Nutcracker at the Tuff Nut Jazz Club is suitable for ages 12+.

Nutcracker Southbank Centre Cast

Main Cast

Action Man - Amonik Melaco

Clive - Sam Salter

Sugarplum - Patricia Zhou

Additional Cast

Chanelle Anthony, Christie Crosson, Tim Hodges, Lukas Hunt and Rachel Muldoon.

Nutcracker Southbank Centre Creatives

Main Creatives

Director & Choreographer - Drew McOnie

Composer - Cassie Kinoshi

Additional Music - Rio Kai

Venue and Set Design - Soutra Gilmour

Costume Design - Ryan Dawson Laight

Music Supervision - Benjamin Kwasi Burrell

Lighting Design - Joshie Hariette

Sound Design - Simon Baker

Casting - Will Burton CDG.