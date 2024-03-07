Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    New York City Ballet - Mixed Bill Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    New York City Ballet - Mixed Bill

    Don't miss NYC Ballet's innovative and elegant UK Tour!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2 hours 15 minutes (including two 20 minute intervals)
    Performance dates
    7 – 10 March 2024

    Next Available Performances of New York City Ballet - Mixed Bill

    TODAY is 2nd January 2024

    March 2024

    Tags:

    DanceTours TicketsLimited Run TicketsDance TicketsSadler's Wells Season Tickets

    We use cookies