New York City Ballet - Mixed Bill Tickets

New York City Ballet captures the best of their contemporary creations and classic choreographies

Founded in 1948, New York City Ballet (NYCB) is one of the foremost ballet companies in the world. Created by legendary choreographer George Balanchine and arts patron Lincoln Kirstein, NYCB is known for its cutting-edge neoclassical style and athletic poise.

This is a rare opportunity to see this world-renowned company perform in the UK.

About The Show

Rotunda

Justin Peck’s Rotunda, featuring a commissioned score from acclaimed American composer Nico Muhly, creates an overarching sense of community through punctuated mirroring and ensemble groupings, inspiring reflection, delight, and intrigue.

Duo Concertant

An animated dance for a neoclassical couple, the dancers periodically stop and listen to the onstage musicians before ending with a poignant scene in a pool of light on a dark stage. Based on the composition by Igor Stravinsky, George Balanchine premiered Duo Concertant at NYCB’s Stravinsky Festival in 1972.

Gustave le Gray No.1

Pam Tanowitz‘ Gustave le Gray No. 1 is set to Caroline Shaw’s piano composition ‘Gustave Le Gray.’ In the work, four dancers in flowing, vibrant red costumes repeat sharp yet sweeping phrases and interact with the onstage pianist, who continues to play even as they move the grand piano and musician from one side of the stage to the other.

Love Letter (on shuffle)

Kyle Abraham reunites the pop stylings of singer, songwriter, and producer James Blake and eye-catching costume designs by Giles Deacon, inspiring the NYCB dancers to new physical and emotional heights in a mashup of phenomenal classical feats and contemporary swagger.