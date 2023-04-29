Tickets for Nadiya & Kai: Once Upon a Time are available now!

Tango with two of Strictly Come Dancing's finest alumni as Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington take to the stage in Nadiya & Kai: Once Upon a Time. This dance event of the year is every dance enthusiast’s dream, with enough lifts, twirls and dips to last a lifetime!

With their electric chemistry, these stars are giving you the cha-cha chance to see their immense talents! Join in the fun and book your tickets today for Nadiya & Kai: Once Upon a Time at London's Peacock Theatre!

About Nadiya & Kai: Once Upon a Time

Nadiya and Kai unite for a stunning performance that draws inspiration from their diverse upbringings while highlighting their ballroom adventures and their roaring passion for dance. The show follows their journey from young dancers to ballroom and Latin champions, TV stars, and more, while also celebrating their amazing bond on and off the dance floor. In preparation for their first-ever UK tour, they will discuss it all - from their influences to their goals. The intricate production will feature exquisite costumes, dancers and musicians - all tied together by masterful choreography.

About Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington

Nadiya Bychkova is a Ukrainian ballroom and Latin American dancer. She is a multiple award-winning Slovenian Ballroom and Latin Champion and two-time World and European Champion in '10' Dance. She started dancing at the age of five and has won various dance competitions. She is well-known for appearing on Strictly Come Dancing since 2017. Bychkova has partnered with celebrities like Davood Ghadami, Lee Ryan, and David James. Besides dancing, she is also a model and has been featured in magazines such as Playboy and FHM.

Kai Widdrington is a British professional dancer and choreographer. He rose to prominence following an appearance on Britain's Got Talent in 2012. He has since participated as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing. Widdrington is also a skilled choreographer, known for his dynamic performances and proficiency in various dance styles.

Book Nadiya & Kai: Once Upon a Time tickets!

It goes without saying that it's time to salsa your way into a world of pure imagination and dance with Nadiya & Kai. Book your tickets to see these Strictly legends today!