Nadiya and Kai Behind the Magic Tickets

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington are renowned professional dancers, who have earned immense recognition for their exceptional performances on *Strictly Come Dancing* and their highly acclaimed debut tour. They are now all set to amaze their fans with a brand new show "Behind the Magic". Playing for one night only, book tickets for Behind the Magic at the Peacock Theatre today!

##

About Nadiya and Kai Behind the Magic

Their previous tour provided a glimpse into the dance careers of Nadiya and Kai, from their childhood memories to competitions. However, their new tour "Behind the Magic" will take the audience back into their world and give a rare glimpse into the making of the magic.

From TV shows to commercial campaigns, photoshoots to live tours, they will take us behind the lens to see things from a different perspective. Nadiya, Kai, and their talented cast will showcase the influence of some of the greatest legends, creatives, and artists of the 20th century, whose impact is still felt today among some of the most successful contemporary artists.

Fabulous outfits, wonderful music, and sensational dancing are guaranteed! You will get access to all areas of Nadiya and Kai's world of dance and get to see how the magic is created.

##

Fun Facts and Critical Acclaim