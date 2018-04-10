Menu
    My First Ballet: Swan Lake Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    My First Ballet: Swan Lake

    Your children will love a night at the ballet with this show crafted specially for them.

    This is a family friendly production for ages 3+
    1 hour 30 minutes (including one interval)
    4 – 13 April 2024
    Relaxed performance: 10 April, 2:00pm.

    4 / 5 (15 customer reviews)

    Jane Martin

    10 April 18

    We were extremely pleased that we purchased tickets for the performance. Having a narrator explaining the story was a huge help and not only for the children! It was all beautifully done and kept the interest of our 7 year old. Well done. We would be interested in other productions. thank you.

    Gwen McGill

    8 April 18

    Performance was amazing and fantastic value for money. Should be an age limit though as far too many babies and toddlers which spoilt some of performance.

