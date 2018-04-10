My First Ballet: Swan Lake London Tickets

A first introduction to the magical world of ballet. Experience the thrill of the world’s most famous ballet with your little ones, in this specially adapted version for children aged three upwards. Book your tickets now!

About The Show

The magician Rothbart has turned the princess Odette into a swan: only at night can she return to human form. Will Prince Siegfried be able to save her, or will he fall for Rothbart’s sorcery? Featuring choreography by Antonio Castilla, English National Ballet’s Repetiteur, this version follows the familiar tale from a different point of view.

With a narrator to help follow the story, a shortened version of Tchaikovsky’s wonderful music, and all the beautiful dancing and elegant costumes you could wish for, this is the perfect introduction to the joy of live ballet.

It's Worth The Watch

Since its creation in 2012, over 320,000 people have enjoyed English National Ballet’s My First Ballet series. This fantastic day out for the family returns to the Peacock Theatre – the perfect Easter treat.