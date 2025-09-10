Murmuration Level 2 London tickets

Following a sold out French tour, book official tickets to the UK premiere of Murmuration Level 2 at the Peacock Theatre.

About Murmuration Level 2

Striking images, captivating music, and the flawless synchronisation of the 30 dancers equal the perfect dance equation. Murmuration Level 2 is a a blend of hypnotic dance and perfect synchronisation, which fuses hip-hop, martial arts, contemporary dance, ballet and drawing.

It’s worth the applause!

Sadeck Berrabah has choreographed international artists, including Shakira and the Black Eyed Peas.

300,000 theatregoers have seen Murmuration Level 2 since it’s premiere.

Murmuration Level 2 creatives

Choreographer - Sadeck Berrabah