Metamorphosis tickets available at London’s Lyric Theatre for 2 nights only!

Acclaimed American dancer and choreographer Maria Caruso has performed around the world and Metamorphosis is widely considered one of the greatest creations to date. Following a smash hit five-month Broadway run in 2021 and an ensuing world tour, Metamorphosis comes to London’s West End for two performances only so book your tickets to Metamorphosis whilst availability lasts.

Maria Caruso’s Metamorphosis

This piece is a mixture of dance and theatre and is heavily influenced by both ballet and modern dances. The audience is brought deeply into the emotional world of the creator’s story and expression on stage. This incredibly powerful solo piece is held as a truly unique piece of theatre as it is performed in its entirety without spoken language. Caruso’s body holds the audience in sway through her raw and personal metamorphosis. As she changes so too is the audience forever changed through the transcendency of the emotions displayed on the stage.

Metamorphosis work is spiritual and powerful, born from an eagerness to create an encompassing work for the world stage. This journey through follows through the many transitions of life, and while based on Caruso’s personal experience, it has been expanded to speak to people universally. Through the course of the performance, the audience is pulled in by Caruso's dramatic emotional shifts and different coloured dresses are used to highlight turning points in her journey.

Tickets for Metamorphosis at London’s Lyric Theatre

This stunning dance/theatre piece comes to the London stage for an extremely limited 2 performance run. Do not miss your chance to see Maria Caruso perform her masterpiece Metamorphosis live on the Lyric Theatre stage.