Men in Motion is back with a new and innovative production that celebrates the role of male dancers. Ten years after its sold-out debut, Ivan Putrov has recruited a group of award-winning performers for his spectacular exhibition of the arts. Book your tickets today!

Men in Motion is an ode to male dancers everywhere

The production is a stunning exploration into the ever-changing roles of male dancers. In the romantic era, male dancers were often placed behind ballerinas in terms of importance.* Men in Motion* pays respect to some of the greatest male dancers and choreographers from the past and the present. The night features a range of performances from classical ballet to contemporary works, featuring some of the most renowned names in dance, all accompanied by a live orchestra.

Who are the performers of Men in Motion?

Performers in Men in Motion include: Principals of The Royal Ballet Matthew Ball and Vadim Muntagirov, Former Principals of The Royal Ballet Ivan Putrov and Edward Watson, Senior Artist José Alves, Dmitry Zagrebin, Luca Acri and Joseph Sissens, Matteo Miccini, and Leo Dixon and others. The programme ranges from Le Spectre de la rose to* Volver, Volver, Äffi*, a new work by Arthur Pita and creations by Lifar and Nijinska.

