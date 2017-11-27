Menu
    Men in Motion Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    Men in Motion

    Ivan Putrov’s celebration of the male dancer returns for one night only.

    8 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    6 November 2022
    Content
    Recommended for ages 5 and above.

    Men in Motion Customer Reviews

    2 / 5 (8 customer reviews)

    Adam

    27 November 17

    Apart from a fabulous male pas de deux, the production was disappointing, uninspiring and lacked any cohesion.

    Mark Kelly

    24 November 17

    Disappointed that the theatre decided to censor the show. There is no place for censorship in art. If a patron is moved by the piece - in whatever form - that is the point.

