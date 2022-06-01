Machine de Cirque comes to London’s Peacock Theatre

In a world that has been changed beyond recognition a handful of circus artists and a musician have survived and are on the hunt for others. Machine de Cirque are only in London for a limited 2 week run so get your tickets to Machine de Cirque or it might quite literally be the end of the world.

Machine de Cirque tickets now available

Poetic and humorous – the six men of Machine de Cirque have everything they need and anything they could want. There is a slight problem though, they seem to be completely alone in the world. Their mission is to find other survivors of the apocolypse with the help of a strange machine. Will they be successful? Who knows!

The members of Machine de Cirque are easily distracted by their own whimsical thoughts, and they all seem to have a knack for getting themselves into sticky situations. But that's nothing to worry about! What else would they be doing in this strange new universe that is completely devoid of women and computers?

Reckless, touching and comical, these six outlandish characters share a comraderie that is catching. They expertly manipulate a teeterboard, juggling clubs, a drum kit and even a bath towel! This renowned Canadian company combines circus, spectacle, storytelling and live music in their sharp, funny and breathtaking productions.

This show will pull at your heartstrings, but also leave you laughing. You will be fixated through the entire show as these incredibly talented performers take you on a journey of discovery through their post-apocalyptic world.

Machine de Cirque circus company

Machine de Cirque was started in 2013 by Vincent Dubé. The Québec City company’s founder is a veteran circus performer with over 20 years under his belt, and has a degree in civil engineering to boot. Dubé was joined in 2015 by circus artists Raphaël Dubé, Yohann Trépanier, Ugo Dario and Maxim Laurin along with multi-talented musician Frédéric Lebrasseur to create the company’s title show.

The post-apocalyptic circus is in town for 2 weeks only!

Don’t wait for the world to end to get your Machine de Cirque tickets. This ragtag group of survivors have repurposed the things around them to bring you a stunning showcase of circus artistry. Tickets for Machine de Cirque are in high demand so be sure to book early to avoid disappointment!