Like Water for Chocolate tickets are available now!

Christopher Wheeldon's new full-length ballet brings Mexican magical realism to The Royal Opera House.

The Story of Like Water for Chocolate

Inspired by the book by Laura Esquivel, Like Water for Chocolate is a family saga, blending magical realism with down-to-earth elements. Tita lives on a ranch in Mexico with her family in the 1900s. She falls in love with Pedro, who lives nearby. They wish to marry, but Tita's family obligations prevent it; Tita must stay unmarried to look after her mother.

Seeking solace from losing her love, Tita throws herself into her cooking. Through the elaborate food she prepares, she transmits her emotions to others. As her life and mood change, Tita's emotions spill out into her cooking, and the impact on those around her becomes ever more dramatic and shocking.

Like Water for Chocolate cast and creatives

The co-production with American Ballet Theatre reunites Artistic Associate Christopher Wheeldon with designer Bob Crowley and composer Joby Talbot—the team who converted The Winter's Tale and Alice's Adventures in Wonderland into dance. Wheeldon works closely with author Laura Esquivel to adapt her rich story into an enthralling new ballet.

The cast varies depending on the performance date. However, Mexican conductor Alondra de la Parra acts as a musical consultant and conducts every performance.

Tita is played by Francesca Hayward, Yasmine Naghdi and Akane Takada, alongside Pedro, played by Marcelino Sambé, Cesar Corrales and Alexander Campbell. Laura Morera, Fumi Kaneko and Melissa Hamilton take on the role of Mama Elena, while Matthew Ball, William Bracewell and Reece Clarke perform as Dr John Brown.

Like Water for Chocolate at the Royal Opera House

Nominated for the FEDORA VAN CLEEF & ARPELS Prize for Ballet 2020, Like Water for Chocolate is undoubtedly the highlight of The Royal Ballet's Summer programme.

With a limited run of performances this June, Like Water for Chocolate tickets are in high demand. So book your tickets today to witness this enthralling adaptation of a modern Mexican classic you simply can't afford to miss.