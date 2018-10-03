Menu
    Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo: Programme B Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo: Programme B

    Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo returns to the Peacock Theatre

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2 hours 5 minutes (inc. two intervals)
    Performance dates
    12 – 17 September 2022
    Access
    There will be an Audio Described Performance with Touch Tour on Saturday 17 September at 2:30pm.

    Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo: Programme B Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (20 customer reviews)

    David S - London

    3 October 18

    great fun. superbly executed by brilliant dancers

    Joanna Brailsford

    28 September 18

    Very funny and moving in parts. I would definitely recommend this ballet as it was wonderful.

