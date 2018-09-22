Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo tickets for Programme A are on sale now!

This groundbreaking company has been performing for nearly 50 years and The Trocks’ ballet has become recognised across the world. The all-male comedy ballet company has been wowing audiences with their skill and slaying them with their comedy chops for decades.

The company originally from New York has become famous around the world for their sassy spoofs and hysterical homages to ballet classics. People of all ages are captivated by their performances which feature 16 dancers who each take on two personas, both male and female.

Whilst their performances are fun and fierce, featuring testosterone and tutus, pale pink en pointe shoes, false lashes and plenty of prima ballerina attitude their incredible technique and ballet mastery are always on full display along with their impeccable comedic timing. The technical prowess of the dancers alongside their comedy and tongue-in-cheek fun are a delight to behold for all ages.

Programme A will consist of the following performances:

Swan lake

Nightcrawlers

Dying Swan

Walpurghisnacht

