    Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo: Programme A Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo: Programme A

    Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo returns to the Peacock Theatre

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2 hours 15 minutes (including two intervals)
    Performance dates
    6 – 10 September 2022
    Following the performance on 6 September there will be a post-show talk. Artistic Director Tory Dobrin and Rehearsal Director Raffaele Morra talk about how The Trocks started and share stories about the troupe’s international success, answering questions from the audience. This takes place on stage shortly after curtain down and is chaired by Peacock Programmer David Fry. 6 September ticket holders only. BSL Interpreted.

    There will be an Audio Described performance with Touch Tour on Saturday 10 September at 2:30pm

    Nigel Curwen

    22 September 18

    first time i had seen trocks fab show very talanted guys cannot wait to see them again

    Diana Wolfslag

    17 September 18

    AMAZING!!! Bought the tickets on a whim for my mother's birthday but it was an amazing surprise and a wonderful performance. The guys were so good, the dance was flawless and the comedy added some spice to the beautiful choreography. Have been binge watching them on youtube since and cannot have enough. Will definitely go and see them again.

