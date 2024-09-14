Lazgi - Dance of Soul and Love Tickets

Don't miss the debut of the extraordinary and highly-anticipated ballet, *Lazgi - Dance of Soul and Love*, at the London Coliseum for one night only. This captivating performance combines light, music, and folk artistry to create a stunning and immersive experience. Book your tickets now to see this highly-awaited performance.

##

About Lazgi - Dance of Soul and Love

Crafted by the renowned German choreographer **Raoul Raimondo Rebeck**, this extraordinary production pays homage to the ancient folk dance Lazgi, which was recently inscribed by UNESCO as a significant part of humanity’s intangible cultural heritage.

“Lazgi” is more than just a dance; it’s a captivating journey through time, tracing the rich history of Khorezm dance and its profound symbolism of love and wisdom. With its fiery movements and intricate choreography, Lazgi promises to be an unforgettable cultural phenomenon, showcasing the unparalleled talent of the National Ballet of Uzbekistan.

At its core, “Lazgi” tells a timeless tale of love and the eternal dance of the soul, set against the backdrop of Central Asia’s legendary Silk Road, bridging ancient traditions with modern innovation.

##

Facts and Critical Acclaim