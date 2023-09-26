Tickets for the Ukrainian Kyiv City Ballet - A Tribute to Peace are now available!

About Kyiv City Ballet – A Tribute to Peace

February 2022 saw the esteemed Kyiv City Ballet travel to France to embark on a national tour. The next day Russia invaded and left the company trapped and unable to return home.

The war continues and the celebrated dancers remain in exile. However, this has not defeated them, as they have extraordinary resilience. The company has gone from strength to strength, training daily, conceiving new programmes, reprising classic works and thrilling those able to see them.

This incredibly talented group of artists come to the Peacock Theatre for their first ever London performances. The company presents a varied programme of excerpts from some of their favourite pieces including Les Sylphides, a fragment from the ballet Tribute to Peace (choreographed by Ivan Kozlov), Carmen, Sirtaki, and Men of Kyiv (a Ukrainian folk dance). This special evening of ballet will give you a unique occasion to show support for the people of Ukraine.

About the Kyiv City Ballet

The Kyiv City Ballet was founded in 2012 by Ivan Kozlov, the company's current General Director. In the 10 years since its founding, the Kyiv City Ballet has grown to include 40 dancers, performed on four continents, and built a reputation as Ukraine's finest ballet company.

Currently the Kyiv City Ballet, Ukraine's premier ballet company, is on tour as they are unable to return home. They are performing some of the world's most classic and beloved ballets (Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, Romeo & Juliet) to more modern ballets.

