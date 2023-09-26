Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Kyiv City Ballet – A Tribute To Peace Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    Kyiv City Ballet – A Tribute To Peace

    The Ukrainian Kyiv City Ballet – A Tribute To Peace comes to London for the first time

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2 hours (including one 20 minute interval).
    Performance dates
    26 – 30 September 2023
    Content
    This production features haze effects.

    Next Available Performances of Kyiv City Ballet – A Tribute To Peace

    TODAY is 7th August 2023

    September 2023

    Tags:

    DanceDance TicketsSadler's Wells Season Tickets

    We use cookies