Tickets for GöteborgsOperans Danskompani - Skid by Damien Jalet and SAABA by Sharon Eyal are available now!

Experience a mesmerising evening showcasing the dynamic and stunning choreography of Sharon Eyal and Damien Jalet. These pieces are built from electrifying performances, complete with avant-garde fashion and pulsating high floors. Book your tickets for this phenomenal double act today at the infamous Sadler’s Wells!

About Skid

Skid pushes dancers beyond the boundaries of gravity on a tilted dance floor at a daring 34° angle. This dynamic production showcases an array of emotions, ranging from epic and dangerous to humorous and moving, and opens up a whole new world of physical possibilities.

The slope is the creation of renowned New York artists Jim Hodges and Carlos Marques da Cruz, taking inspiration from the earth's gravitational acceleration measurement of 9.8 meters per second. The dancers deliver a captivating and exhilarating performance on this stunning set, sporting inventive and multi-functional costumes designed by the illustrious Jean-Paul Lespagnard. All of this takes place amidst an evocative backdrop of Christian Fennesz's electro-acoustic music and is expertly lit by Joakim Brink's lighting design.

About SAABA

Sharon Eyal has created a bold and captivating world of dance. Collaborating with Dior's Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri for costume design, this is not their first project together, having previously worked on Dior's seasonal fashion collections.

In SAABA, her third collaboration with GöteborgsOperans Danskompani, Eyal once again showcases her artistry, building on the success of her previous works, including the acclaimed Untitled Black and Autodance. Most recently, Eyal presented Chapter 3: The Brutal Journey of the Heart at Sadler's Wells, the final piece in her Love Cycle trilogy.

GöteborgsOperans Danskompani - Skid by Damien Jalet and SAABA by Sharon Eyal tickets are available now!

As one of Europe's leading contemporary dance companies, GöteborgsOperans Danskompani boasts 38 dancers from over 20 countries. Under the artistic direction of Katrín Hall since 2016, the company has attracted world-renowned choreographers to Gothenburg to create revolutionary new works. Book your tickets today!