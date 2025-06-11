Godz London tickets

Following multiple award-winning runs Fringe Festivals, Godz is heading for London this summer! Don’t miss the boys from Head First Acrobats demonstrating their unique blend of circus, storytelling and physical prowess. Book your official tickets now!

About Godz

A hedonistic plunge head-first into the lives of the ancient Greek Gods of Mount Olympus.

Godz follows your favourite gods like Dionysus, Cupid and Hercules as they take us back to Ancient Greece and along to the wildest party to hit Mount Olympus since 500 BCE. You can expect a bodyssey of gravity-defying feats, heroic tests of strength, and plenty of surprise comic twists.

It's Worth The Applause

Head First Acrobats are a multi award-winning performance company based in Melbourne!

Godz has won a slew of awards, Best Circus Fringe World 2022, Adelaide Fringe Critics Circle weekly award 2022 and the People’s Choice award at the Melbourne Fringe Festival 2022.

Godz Cast

To be confirmed