Giselle returns to the London Coliseum

A special production of Giselle performed by the United Ukrainian Ballet will be showing at the London Coliseum for a limited run only this September to support the culture and people of Ukraine.

The story of Giselle

Giselle, a young peasant girl, is in love with the handsome Duke, Albrecht. However, he hides his nobility and his engagement to another from Giselle. When she discovers his deception, Giselle is driven to madness and dies of a broken heart.

The vindictive spirits of jilted brides gather by Giselle's grave, ready to welcome her into their fold and coerce men to dance themselves to death. But will Giselle's love protect Albrecht from his fate?

Alexei Ratmansky's Giselle

The United Ukrainian Ballet will perform Giselle at the London Coliseum this September.

The Company comprises Ukrainian dancers forced from their homeland due to the current invasion. As a result, classrooms and dance studios at the Hague at the Royal Conservatoire building have become bedrooms. The Company, who work and reside there, are supported by local businesses and the government.

Alexei Ratmansky, one of his generation's greatest choreographers and a Ukrainian citizen, is donating his expertise and time to create his rendition of Giselle specifically for the Company and join them.

The English National Opera and Birmingham Royal Ballet are also supporting the production. They will supply the orchestra and donate the set and costumes designed by Hayden Griffiths, respectively.

Giselle features performances from Katja Khaniukova and Alina Cojocaru.

Giselle London tickets are on sale now

The dramatic and other-worldly Giselle takes to the stage at the London Coliseum on 13 September, with a short run scheduled until 17 September 2022. So book your Giselle tickets now to avoid disappointment.