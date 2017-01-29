Menu
    Giselle Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    Giselle

    A haunting story of innocence and betrayal, a timeless tale about the redemptive power of love.

    48 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    5+
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    13 - 17 September 2022

    Giselle Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (48 customer reviews)

    Stuart Leigh

    29 January 17

    We thought that Giselle was absolutely wonderful.

    Jacqueline Keane

    24 January 17

    The ballet 'Giselle' was the finest performance we have ever seen, as agreed by all our group. We give it five gold stars. Our dress circle seats were excellent and very reasonable in price. Our entire evening at the Coliseum was most enjoyable in every way.

