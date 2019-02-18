German Cornejo’s* Wild Tango tickets available now!

Wild Tango is an electrifying celebration of Argentine Culture from internationally renowned tango champion German Cornejo. Book tickets for Wild Tango at London’s Peacock Theatre now!

World premiere of Wild Tango

This contemporary and captivating new work is inspired by the origins of tango. Two men dance among themselves with a unique connection, full of the complexity, collaboration and strength that is generated between male dancers. As the piece progresses, it will take you to a a whole new level.

The cast of dancers includes several world tango champions, resulting in a show with an explosive mix of tango, contemporary dance, urban, malambo, and circus elements.

For the first time a large-scale international production about tango is being presented mainly through a company of male dancers allowing us to examine this traditional dance from a non-traditional prespective.

Tickets for Wild Tango are on sale now!

This exhilarating show lets us see tango at its wildest. Do not miss your chance to see the world premiere of German Cornejo’s Wild Tango in its limited run at London’s Peacock Theatre. Book your tickets now whilst availability lasts!