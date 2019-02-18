Menu
    German Cornejo’s Wild Tango Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    German Cornejo’s Wild Tango

    The World premiere of German Cornejo's Wild Tango

    39 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2 hours (including one 20 minute interval)
    Performance dates
    12 – 21 May 2022

    German Cornejo’s Wild Tango Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (39 customer reviews)

    Rosario Coverdale

    18 February 19

    Uplifting evocative and visually exquisite.

    Kevin Tandy

    17 February 19

    Gets better and better every time we have watched them! Can't wait for the next time they return to London or anywhere else to be honest, just wish they would do more shows but we both appreciate the time and physical demands that this dance requires love, love, LOVE! Thank you all so very much for finishing off our Valentine's celebrations

