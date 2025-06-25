Gala de Danza Tickets
Experience an unforgettable fusion of dance, music, and art as Gala de Danza makes its London debut at Central Hall Westminster on June 25–26, 2025. Featuring global stars and rising talents, this breathtaking event blends classical and contemporary artistry in a spectacular celebration of movement and sound.
About Gala de Danza
Gala de Danza brings together world-renowned performers and emerging stars for a dazzling showcase of multidisciplinary creativity. Established in Los Cabos, Mexico, the festival champions innovation and collaboration across dance, music, and visual art—now arriving in London for the first time with an extraordinary new edition.
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- "More than a passion for dance – a visionary artistic project" – Forbes Mexico
- "Celebrating art and nurturing future talent" – Vogue Mexico
Described as “THE” arts event of the season, the London debut promises a lineup of globally acclaimed artists and premieres.
Gala de Danza Creatives
- Choreographer - Juliano Nunes and Jade Hale-Christofi
- Earth Harp inventor and performer - William Close
Gala de Danza Cast
- Jakub Józef Orliński – Countertenor
- Murmuration – Acclaimed French dance troupe
- Rambert – London’s leading contemporary dance company
- Stars from The Royal Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet & New York City Ballet
- Youth America Grand Prix artists
- UK International Latin Ballroom Champions