Gala de Danza Tickets

Experience an unforgettable fusion of dance, music, and art as Gala de Danza makes its London debut at Central Hall Westminster on June 25–26, 2025. Featuring global stars and rising talents, this breathtaking event blends classical and contemporary artistry in a spectacular celebration of movement and sound.

About Gala de Danza

Gala de Danza brings together world-renowned performers and emerging stars for a dazzling showcase of multidisciplinary creativity. Established in Los Cabos, Mexico, the festival champions innovation and collaboration across dance, music, and visual art—now arriving in London for the first time with an extraordinary new edition.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

"More than a passion for dance – a visionary artistic project" – Forbes Mexico

"Celebrating art and nurturing future talent" – Vogue Mexico Described as “THE” arts event of the season, the London debut promises a lineup of globally acclaimed artists and premieres.

Gala de Danza Creatives

Choreographer - Juliano Nunes and Jade Hale-Christofi

- Juliano Nunes and Jade Hale-Christofi Earth Harp inventor and performer - William Close

Gala de Danza Cast