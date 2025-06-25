Menu
    Gala De Danza - Dance, Music and Art Tickets at the Central Hall Westminster, London

    Gala De Danza - Dance, Music and Art

    A breathtaking fusion of dance, music and art

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    1 hour 30 minutes
    Performance dates
    25 and 26 June 2025
    Content
    This performance may contain strobe, smoke and laser effects

    June 2025

