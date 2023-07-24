Tickets for Fray are available to purchase now!

An explosive hip hop dance show about two deeply bonded brothers expertly told through original music, world-class hip hop dancers, and vivid immersive visuals! Fray comes to London's Wilton’s Music Hall, after a sensational run in San Francisco. Book your tickets today!

About Fray

Discovering hip hop dance in their teenage years alongside a passion for escapism through video games, Tullio and Ziya’s deep bond soon begins to fray. Soon realising the real world isn’t a video game, Tullio finds himself battling against evil forces trying to pull the brothers apart. There is no “game controller” for Tullio’s real-life quest, he must delve deep within to find the strength to save his brother from the dangerous journey he is on. Will Tullio be able to save Ziya, or will the brother's bond remain frayed forever?

The cast and creatives of Fray

World-class hip-hop dancers Jamai Robinson, Deavion Brown, Tasha Gooden, Ola Papior, Alex Chambers, Ken Nguyen, and Jost Karlin are your cast for Fray.

Choreography is from Sisco Gomez who has worked with artists such as Madonna, Janet Jackson, Taylor Swift, Kylie Minogue, and many more. The original music is composed by James Jackson.

The show is created by CandyBomber Productions and is written and directed by Kate Duhamel. CandyBomber is a world-renowned production company, famous for creating unique live performances and video games that tell stories through innovative collaborations with dancers, musicians, visual artists, and video game developers. Audience members are encouraged to download the Fray Jam app before the show and play the game to enhance their experience of the show.

Fray tickets are available now

Hip hop your way into two worlds of reality and video games with the highly anticipated Fray. Fray is a visually modern hip-hop dance show with a soul, that will leave you wanting more. Book your Fray tickets today.