    Fray Tickets at the Wilton's Music Hall, London

    Fray

    Two brothers battle their way through video games and reality, new hip hop dance show.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 15+
    Running time
    1 hour (no interval)
    Performance dates
    24 - 26 July 2023
    Content
    Suggested drug use

