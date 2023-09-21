Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    English National Ballet - Our Voices Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    English National Ballet - Our Voices

    Celebrate classical, contemporary and neo-classical dance this Autumn with Our Voices.

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    1 hour 55 minutes (including two 20 minute intervals)
    Performance dates
    21 – 30 September 2023

    Next Available Performances of English National Ballet - Our Voices

    TODAY is 26th June 2023

    September 2023

    Tags:

    DanceContemporaryLimited RunDance

    We use cookies