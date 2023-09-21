Tickets for English National Ballet’s Our Voices are on sale now!

Celebrating three works of classical, contemporary, and neo-classical dance, the English National Ballet presents Our Voices, an unforgettable evening of movement and dance. Playing for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to see this inspiring new show from one of the world’s leading ballet companies. Book your tickets for English National Ballet’s Our Voices at Sadler’s Wells now.

What is Our Voices about?

Opening with the dazzling Theme and Variations, a skillful showstopper from George Balanchine, and starring 13 couples dancing to Tchaikovsky. This is classical ballet that is grand, yet light on its feet. Intricate choreography, technical tenacity, and exquisite musicality all lead to a triumphant finale that will leave you exhilarated.

Known for her visceral and imaginative movement style, Andrea Miller creates a new work to Stravinsky’s revolutionary score, Les Noces. The piece unfolds against artwork conceived by Phyllida Barlow, with dancers joined on stage by the Opera Holland Park Chorus. Marking 100 years since the work’s premiere, Miller’s Les Noces examines the power of rituals and imagines the aftermath of Stravinsky’s other iconic piece, The Rite of Spring. What comes after the sacrifice?

Finally, British choreographer David Dawson takes us on a deeply moving journey with Four Last Songs. Richard Strauss’s song cycle is a musical masterpiece, often described as a poignant farewell to life. Underneath the heavens, twelve dancers unite in Dawson’s poetic style to the music’s lush, lyrical melodies, bringing with them a feeling of serenity, eternity, and the sublime.

All of the music will be performed live by English National Ballet Philharmonic. Singers for Les Noces and Four Last Songs are to be announced.

Who are the English National Ballet?

Founded in 1950 as London Festival Ballet by the great English dancers Alicia Markova and Anton Dolin, it has been at the forefront of ballet’s growth and evolution ever since. The company continues to add ground-breaking new works to its repertoire whilst celebrating the tradition of great classical ballet, gaining acclaim for artistic excellence and creativity.

Purchase your tickets for English National Ballet’s Our Voices now.

Playing for a strictly limited run at Sadler’s Wells this September, don’t leave it tutu late to book your tickets! Purchase yours now.