Akram Khan’s Giselle

In Akram Khan’s version, Giselle is part of a community of migrant workers known as the Outcasts, separated from the factory Landlords by a towering wall that symbolises their exploitation. Giselle’s lover, Albrecht, joins her group, though he is secretly one of the Landlords. When the truth comes to light, Giselle’s fate takes a tragic turn. She joins the Wilis—ghostly women seeking revenge on those who have wronged them. Can Giselle’s love protect Albrecht from their wrath?

Behind The Curtain

After making its highly anticipated debut in Taiwan in May 2025, Akram Khan’s Giselle heads to the London Coliseum to mark its tenth anniversary. Described as a “triumph” by Evening Standard, “sensational” by The Stage, and “staggeringly beautiful and utterly devastating” by The Sunday Express, Akram Khan’s Giselle has received critical acclaim as one of the most electrifying and unforgettable performances of the past decade.

Worth The Applause

The haunting score by Vincenzo Lamagna, based on Adolphe Adam’s original composition, is performed live by the English National Ballet Philharmonic.

Atmospheric lighting by Mark Henderson and a towering set designed by Academy Award-winner Tim Yip (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) evoke the bleak, industrial setting of a condemned factory and the restless spirits that haunt its shadows.

Akram Khan’s mesmerising choreography combines classical ballet with intricate nuances of classical Indian dance.

Please Bear In Mind

Please note, this production is recommended for ages 10+

Giselle Cast

Main Cast