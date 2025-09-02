Emerald Storm London tickets

Emerald Storm arrives at the Emerald Theatre this September, bringing the rhythms of Irish dance and the crisp beats of modern tap together on one stage. Co-written and choreographed by Adam Garcia (The Bodyguard, A Chorus Line), the show combines live music, ensemble routines, and standout solo performances in a single evening of dance theatre. Playing a strictly limited run, book your official tickets today!

About Emerald Storm

This is not a traditional Irish dance show, nor a pure tap performance, it’s both at once. Emerald Storm uses the tight footwork, patterns, and posture of Irish step dancing, then shifts into the looser, syncopated style of tap, often blending the two in a single sequence. Live musicians are on stage throughout, moving between traditional Irish instruments and contemporary arrangements. Audiences are greeted with music as they arrive, and the performance moves from quiet, atmospheric openings to fast, full-company numbers.

Facts and critical acclaim

Adam Garcia is a two-time Olivier Award nominee, known for lead roles in West End musicals and dance-driven productions.

Vocalist Tom Ball beat thousands of contestants to reach the finals of Britain's Got Talent

"A truly amazing evening … high-energy, toe-tapping Irish Tap with a modern twist … the dancing, singing and music were full of passion." - Toddle About

Please bear in mind

Adam Garcia will not be performing in this production.

Emerald Storm cast and creatives