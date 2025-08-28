Éireann London tickets

After performing to hundreds of thousands worldwide witness the next chapter of A Taste of Ireland, in the UK premiere of Éireann. Playing a strictly limited run at the Peacock Theatre, book your official tickets today.

About Éireann

A bold reimagining of Irish dance and storytelling, blending tradition with innovation in a thrilling live performance. Through powerful choreography, stirring vocals, and a modern score rooted in heritage, Ireland’s history unfolds on stage—from the arrival of the Vikings and the rise of Brian Boru to the sorrow of the Great Famine and the defiant spirit of the Easter Rising.

Performed by a cast of world-class dancers and musicians, the show combines the precision and athleticism of Irish dance with cinematic visuals, immersive lighting, and poetic narration. Infused with the humour, heart, and lyrical soul of Ireland, Éireann is an emotionally charged journey through a nation’s past—brought vividly to life for today’s audience.

Éireann creatives