Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Dianne & Vito - Red Hot & Ready Tickets at the Shaftesbury Theatre, London

    Dianne & Vito - Red Hot & Ready

    Two Strictly winners take to the stage!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for all
    Running time
    2 hours (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Sunday 22 June 2025

    Next Available Performances of Dianne & Vito - Red Hot & Ready

    TODAY is 3rd April 2025

    June 2025

    Tags:

    DanceStars on Stage TicketsLimited Run TicketsDance Tickets

    We use cookies