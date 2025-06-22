Burn The Floor – Dianne & Vito Red Hot and Ready
Strictly Come Dancing winners Dianne Buswell and Vito Coppola have joined together to deliver their jaw-dropping dancing and choreography, heart-pounding music and celebrating the pure joy of dance, in their new show Red Hot and Ready! They will be performing alongside a cast of multi-disciplined, dance dream team, Burn The Floor dancers from all around the world.
Behind The Curtain
- This new-dance-show-with a-difference created by BAFTA award recipient and world-renowned choreographer Jason Gilkison.
- Dianne won Strictly in 2024 and Vito won Strictly in 2023.
Worth The Applause
- This show includes sensational vocalists and an amazing live band!
- Dianne and Vito are building on the Burn the Floor legacy!
- Burn The Floor is a live dance show which has performed around the world since 1997, including on Broadway and the West End in London.
Dianne & Vito Red Hot and Ready Cast
- Dianne Buswell (Strictly come dancing winner)
- Vito Coppola (Strictly come dancing winner)
- Pasquale La Rocca
- Talia Fowler
- Jaih Betote
- Rosa Carne
- Robbie Kmetoni
- Anais Riera
Dianne & Vito Red Hot and Ready Creatives
Jason Gilkison (internationally renowned BAFTA recipient and Carl Alan Award winning Choreographer and Creative Director)