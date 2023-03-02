Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Scottish Ballet – Coppélia Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    Scottish Ballet – Coppélia

    Léo Delibes' ballet has been given a high-tech makeover in this adaptation of Coppélia!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed. Under 5s will not be admitted.
    Running time
    1 hour 20 minutes (no interval)
    Performance dates
    2 – 5 March 2023
    Special notice

    Children under 5 years will not be admitted.

    Access
    Audio Described Performance and Touch Tour - 4 March 2023 at 2:30pm

    Next Available Performances of Scottish Ballet – Coppélia

    TODAY is 3rd January 2023

    March 2023

    Tags:

    DanceLimited RunDanceSadler's Wells Season

    We use cookies