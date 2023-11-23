Company MEK: Father Politics Tickets
Acclaimed hip-hop and contemporary dance collective Company MEK presents the eagerly awaited UK premiere of their explosive piece Father Politics. Father Politics unmasks the polarisation of politics, and the manipulation of truth in the media to influence younger generations. Performed by an emerging, multinational, diverse ensemble – this energetic dance piece explores the feeling of powerlessness from a personal perspective.
About Company MEK: Father Politics
Company MEK blend innovative hip hop dance with a diverse political voice. This is a special opportunity to experience Switzerland’s next generation of dance.
“Combining powerful, skilful solos with the concentrated energy of perfectly synchronized group elements, the company unmasks patterns of political thought with virtuoso dance.“ – BZ Basel.
Please Bear In Mind
Age Guidance: Company MEK: Father Politics is recommended for ages 12+
Company MEK: Father Politics Cast
Main Dancers
-
Schanika Mohn
-
Anna Chiedza Spörri
-
Manuel von Arx
-
Simon Walti
-
Lea Korner
-
Sarafina Beck
-
Moa Bomolo
-
Wittha Tonja
Company MEK: Father Politics Creatives
-
Choreography - Muhammed Kaltuk
-
Music - Tobias Herzog (Clockworked)
-
Text - Anna Chiedza Spörri
-
Stage & Costumes - Kevin Peterhans
-
Lighting Design - Daniel Tschanz
-
Production Manager - Fabienne Guldimann
-
Technical Partner - nuance Veranstaltungstechnik GmbH