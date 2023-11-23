Company MEK: Father Politics Tickets

Acclaimed hip-hop and contemporary dance collective Company MEK presents the eagerly awaited UK premiere of their explosive piece Father Politics. Father Politics unmasks the polarisation of politics, and the manipulation of truth in the media to influence younger generations. Performed by an emerging, multinational, diverse ensemble – this energetic dance piece explores the feeling of powerlessness from a personal perspective.

About Company MEK: Father Politics

Company MEK blend innovative hip hop dance with a diverse political voice. This is a special opportunity to experience Switzerland’s next generation of dance.

“Combining powerful, skilful solos with the concentrated energy of perfectly synchronized group elements, the company unmasks patterns of political thought with virtuoso dance.“ – BZ Basel.

Please Bear In Mind

Age Guidance: Company MEK: Father Politics is recommended for ages 12+

Company MEK: Father Politics Cast

Main Dancers

Schanika Mohn

Anna Chiedza Spörri

Manuel von Arx

Simon Walti

Lea Korner

Sarafina Beck

Moa Bomolo

Wittha Tonja

Company MEK: Father Politics Creatives