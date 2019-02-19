Cirque du Soleil: OVO London tickets

They’re the kings and queens of their artform, so it’s only fitting that Cirque du Soleil return to their London home at the Royal Albert Hall! The world-renowned troupe are bringing back one of their most joyous and jubilant shows, OVO. Book your official tickets today!

About Cirque du Soleil: OVO

Step into the dazzling world of OVO, where a quirky, love-struck insect stumbles upon a radiant ladybug, and sparks instantly fly. Set in a bustling, kaleidoscopic ecosystem teeming with life, their whimsical love story unfolds amid a cast of fluttering, leaping, and crawling creatures. From high-flying acrobatics to gravity-defying stunts, OVO brings the hidden insect world to life with breathtaking artistry and heart.

As a mysterious egg appears, symbolizing the eternal cycle of life, the insect community bursts with curiosity and wonder. Full of color, chaos, and awe-inspiring performances, OVO is a vibrant celebration of biodiversity, harmony, and transformation. Perfect for families and fans of spectacular live entertainment, this Cirque du Soleil show invites you to experience the magic, movement, and mesmerizing beauty of the natural world like never before.

Facts and critical acclaim