    Cirque du Soleil: OVO Tickets at the Royal Albert Hall, London

    Cirque du Soleil: OVO

    The world-renowned Cirque du Soleil returns to the Royal Albert Hall!

    52 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children aged 3 or over must have own seat. Parents may bring under 3s if they feel it is suitable.
    Running time
    2hr 20min
    Special notice

    No acts within Cirque Du Soleil shows are guaranteed. Alterations may be made to the programme and acts replaced or removed without prior notice. This show has a strict no exchanges or refunds policy and they will not be allowed under any circumstances.

    Cirque du Soleil: OVO Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (52 customer reviews)

    Customer

    19 February 19

    Fantastic!!!

    Susan McGarry

    15 March 18

    Wonderful experience and well worth the effort of getting there on a very snowy and cold evening.

