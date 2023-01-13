Tickets for Cirque Du Soleil’s Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities are available now!

Canadian entertainment company Cirque Du Soleil is bringing its production Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities to the iconic Royal Albert Hall London to celebrate the venue's 150 years of entertainment. Discover a world of wonder in this steampunk adventure that defies the laws of time and space itself.

The story of Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities

What if beyond our minds there exists a limitless universe?

Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities takes inspiration from the Victorian era and the 19th-century industrial revolution. It follows the story of a 19th-century inventor (known as the seeker) who invents a mechanical cabinet of curiosities that transcends the laws of time and the physical world. Suddenly, anything seems possible.

The gifted and eccentric characters from different dimensions begin to step into his makeshift world and turn it upside down. It is a poetic and humorous story of opening the mind to curiosity, and the brilliance that follows when we trust in our imagination.

About Cirque Du Soleil

Cirque Du Soleil are masters of circus arts and street entertainment. The largest modern circus producer in the world, its shows fuses daring stunts, dazzling props, epic productions and in-depth storytelling.

Although not formed officially until 1984, the world first got a taste of Cirque Du Soleil when professional firebreather Guy Laibert organised a summer fair in 1979, which saw fellow producer Giles Ste-Croix walking over 56 miles on stilts. As public interest grew over the years, Lalibert, Ste-Croix and fellow organiser Daniel Gauthier were given a financial grant.

Their first show Le Grand Tour du Cirque du Soleil premiered on 16 June 1984, a show based on Jacques Cartier's discovery of Canada. Since then, Cirque Du Soleil has grown from one local production to bringing shows to more than 180 million people, in more than 450 cities across six continents.

Cirque du Soleil London

For over twenty years, Cirque du Soleil has hosted lavish performances at the iconic Royal Albert Hall Lonon. The grand, vast interior of The Royal Albert Hall makes it the perfect venue for Cirque du Soleils’ productions. No celebration of the Royal Albert Hall would be complete without a Cirque du Soleil production, and the 150 year celebration of the venue will feature Kurios.

The staging for Kurios contains two large pillars that are referenced as cabinets. Structures are crafted from recycled junkyard parts and are fused together with pipes and tubes to create a steampunk effect. There is also a gigantic steampunk-inspired mechanical hand.

Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities

To see the acrobatic wonders of one of Cirque du Soleil's most exciting productions in all of its mechanical, futuristic and steampunk glory, book your tickets today!