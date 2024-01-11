Tickets for Cirque du Soleil: Alegria are available now!

Cirque du Soleil’s most infamous classic, Alegria, has been brilliantly reimagined for a new generation, in honour of its 25th anniversary. Alegria: In a New Light sets the stage ablaze with scorching batons, an immersive visual universe, ground-breaking circus artistry and a high-flying finale at London’s Royal Albert Hall, but only for a strictly limited season! This enchanting world will dazzle you with its acrobatic opulence…book your tickets now!

What is Cirque du Soleil: Alegria about?

Step into the royal court of a once-magnificent kingdom, which is now in turmoil following the loss of its king. Across the land of Alegría, which is home to a cast of extraordinary characters, a fierce power struggle unfolds between the old order and the youth as they seek hope and resurgence.

With its outstanding soundtrack, thrilling acrobatics, surreal costumes, vibrant sets and playful humour, Alegría is a moving immersive experience infused with a joyous magical spirit. In this quintessential Cirque du Soleil spectacle, the court jester clumsily attempts to seize the throne, but a desire for change is growing on the streets, defying the status quo one step at a time in a quest to bring joy to the world.

About Cirque Du Soleil

Cirque Du Soleil is a master of circus arts and street entertainment. It is the largest modern circus producer in the world and fuses daring stunts, dazzling props, epic productions and in-depth storytelling.

Although not formed officially until 1984, the world first got a taste of Cirque Du Soleil when professional firebreather Guy Laibert organised a summer fair in 1979, which saw fellow producer Giles Ste-Croix walking over 56 miles on stilts.

Formed officially in 1984 by firebreather Guy Lalibert, its humble beginnings saw Lalibert organising a summer fair in 1979, with fellow producer Giles Ste-Croix walking over 56 miles on stilts. As public interest grew over the years, Lalibert, Ste-Croix and fellow organiser Daniel Gauthier were given a financial grant.

Their first show Le Grand Tour du Cirque du Soleil premiered on 16 June 1984, a show based on Jacques Cartier's discovery of Canada. Since then, Cirque Du Soleil has grown from one production to bringing shows to more than 180 million people, in more than 450 cities across six continents.

Cirque du Soleil: Alegria tickets are available now!

Alegria - the official translation for joy! Journey into a world where imagination knows no bounds. Featuring a Grammy-nominated soundtrack, Alegría: In a New Light is a stunning spectacle that is suitable for all the family.

You can secure the best seats before the general public to the Cirque du Soleil classic, Alegria, coming to the Royal Albert Hall in January when you book today. Book your tickets now!