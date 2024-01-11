Menu
    Cirque du Soleil: Alegria Tickets at the Royal Albert Hall, London

    Cirque du Soleil: Alegria

    Step into the light with Cirque du Soleil’s most iconic production Alegria: In a New Light

    Important information

    Child policy
    Alegría is suitable for all ages
    Running time
    1 hour 40 minutes (including 25 minute interval)
    Performance dates
    11 Jan - 11 Feb 2024
    Content
    Alegría is meant to be enjoyed by the whole family. That being said, it does contain loud noises and some dark scenes. Alegría also contains flashing lights and may cause difficulties for people with photosensitive epilepsy.

    Next Available Performances of Cirque du Soleil: Alegria

